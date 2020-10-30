1/1
Kristen E. Wolfe
1980 - 2020
Kristen E. Wolfe, 39, of Nashua, NH, passed away on October 25, 2020, in Nashua. Kristen was the only child of John P. and Leslie (Swain) Wolfe of Hanson, MA. Kristen was born on November 27, 1980, in Brockton and was raised in Hanson, MA. She was a graduate of Whitman-Hanson High School, Class of 1999. She had attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and graduated in 2007 from Bridgewater State College. She had worked as an Administrative Assistant for Proto Labs of Nashua. Kristen was a well-known artist in the Nashua area, having her art displayed during numerous city functions as well as being a contributing artist for the local art association. Kristen leaves behind her loving parents, many caring aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, November 2, from 12:00-1:00 p.m., in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 @ the rotary), Whitman. Due to COVID restrictions, all other services will be private. For online condolences and directions please visit ww.blanchardfc.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
