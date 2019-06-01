|
Kristin Appel passed away May 24, 2019, where she met her beloved "Nana-Mac" at the gates of heaven.
She had many friends and impacted many lives during her time on earth, but none more than her husband Kevin and her two sons, Daniel and Michael.
Kristin was born November 8, 1972, and raised in Hull, between her two best friends, her older sister Laurie and her younger sister Michelle. All that made Kristin who she was, her wonderful personality and dedication as a mother stood as a testament to her close knit family and a strong childhood led by her parents Paul and Carol Frazier.
After graduating from Hull High School, Kristin attended the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1994 with a degree in nursing.
Kristin embarked on a career of selfless sacrifice which would see her impacting lives as a travelling nurse from Boston, through Charlottesville, Va., Boca Raton, Fla., and St. Thomas Virgin Islands.
After travelling the world helping people, Kristin worked at Mass General Hospital and eventually settling in with her "Pond Park Family" at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.
As the Appel's grew their family, Kristin, Kevin, Danny and Mikey came to call Marshfield home and Marshfield quickly embraced the Appel's as family. For all that Kristin accomplished in her short life, she was most proud of her family.
If you were ever looking for Kristin, you could find her running from the soccer field to the basketball court to a Boy Scout event to the football field; if you still couldn't find her, she was likely in the back yard enjoying a glass of wine with Kevin, their family and many friends.
Beloved wife of Kevin R. Appel and daughter of Paul and Carol (MacDougal) Frazier of Hull, Kristin was the cherished mother of Daniel and Michael Appel; dear sister of Laurie and Michael Brilliant, and Michelle and Asa Morse, all of Marshfield; daughter-in-law of Steve and Angela (Wright) of Norwell; and loving aunt to her niece and nephews. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. to St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, Marshfield, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kristin's memory can be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019