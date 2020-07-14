Kristina L. Sletner of Pembroke, MA passed away on July 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Norma (Hornbrook) Sletner and the sister of the late David P. Sletner. Kristina is survived by her sister-in-law Edith C Sletner, her nephew, niece, their families and cousins. A grave side service will be held on July 18, 2020 at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy, MA at 12:15 pm. Pastor Greg McKelvey from the First Baptist Church of Hanover will officiate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store