Kristina Marie Mahoney of Scituate, passed away March 31, 2020, in Dublin, Ireland, after complications from a brief non-Covid related illness. Only 25 years old, Kristina was adored by her loving family and is survived by her parents, Brian and Julie Mahoney of Scituate; her sister, Kelly Mahoney of Dublin, Ireland; and her brother, Brian Mahoney of Orlando, Fla. She is also survived by dozens of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of Kristina's life will be held as soon as the family is allowed to gather with all who loved her.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020