Krystyn A. Jenness, 61, of Carver, passed away on March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roger E. Jenness, she leaves her son, Steven Jenness of Carver. She was mother to the late Michael Jenness; loving sister to Irene Komejko; Godmother to her niece, Michelle Komejko, and her nephew, Mark Komejko and his wife Katie. Krystyn is also survived by her 2 great-nephews, Tyler and Ryan Komejko, whom she loved dearly. Born in Boston, she retired as senior administrative assistant for Gillette after 26 years. She loved spending time with her friends and family, and she was a social butterfly, full of love and life for everyone, especially her family and friends. She loved her Bichon Frise, Bailey, of 10 years, and lastly she especially loved her plants. She will be missed forever. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 22 from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St. (Rte. 58), Carver. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at the Union Cemetery in Carver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or To offer condolences or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019