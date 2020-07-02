1/1
Kurt A. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kurt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurt Arthur Johnson, born December 27, 1957, youngest son of Roy and Barbara Johnson from Houghs Neck, passed away unexpectedly June 21, 2020. He is survived by his brothers Eric and Jay Johnson and many nieces and nephews. Kurt will always be remembered as a kind, generous, gentle and independent person. He loved to watch birds and enjoyed his pet dogs. He was happiest on a boat, fishing and living on Peddocks Island. Here today, gone tomorrow - a lost soul, who only wanted to return to his cottage on Peddocks Island. He will be missed by his family. A private service will be held at a later date. Please visit www. Keohane.com for online condolences. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved