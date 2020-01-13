Home

Laila Takki Obituary
Laila (Sammeli) Takki, of Hingham, passed away at home, January 10, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Lauri Takki, mother of the late Peter Takki, she is survived by her sons Daniel and David Takki of Hingham, and John Takki and his wife Pam of East Taunton, and a grandson, Derek Takki of Onset. Laila was predeceased by her infant son Peter, and was the sister of the late Sigurd Sammeli of Harwich and the late Aira Tuori of El Cajon, Calif. After graduation from Quincy High School, she worked at Boston Gearworks until devoting her time to raising her family. Laila enjoyed being creative and pursued interests such as knitting, hooking and braiding rugs, gold leaf art, quilting, and flower gardening. A private service for family and friends will be held at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel in Hingham with burial to follow at Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. For additional information and the online guest book please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 13, 2020
