1/
Laura A. Benjamin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura A. Benjamin, 57, of Brockton passed away on Tuesday, July 7th,2020. Laura was born in White Plains, NY on January 1, 1963 to the late Berton G. and Barbara (Hinman) Benjamin. She is survived by her brothers Berton B. Benjamin of Pembroke, William A. Benjamin of Braintree, and Jeffrey D. Benjamin of Holliston. Laura grew up in Hanson, MA and graduated from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School in 1981. She loved working with and taking care of children and was involved in childcare before finishing her career at Crawford Products of Hanover. Laura had a strong love for animals and was a great caregiver to the wide variety of family pets that included cats, dogs, chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, and turkeys. She was a kind, giving and loving woman, with a compassionate, caring, positive attitude towards everything. She will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. A private memorial service will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Lauras name to The Residence Fund, The Guardian Center, 888 N Main St, Brockton, MA 02301. To sign Laura's online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved