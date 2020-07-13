Laura A. Benjamin, 57, of Brockton passed away on Tuesday, July 7th,2020. Laura was born in White Plains, NY on January 1, 1963 to the late Berton G. and Barbara (Hinman) Benjamin. She is survived by her brothers Berton B. Benjamin of Pembroke, William A. Benjamin of Braintree, and Jeffrey D. Benjamin of Holliston. Laura grew up in Hanson, MA and graduated from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School in 1981. She loved working with and taking care of children and was involved in childcare before finishing her career at Crawford Products of Hanover. Laura had a strong love for animals and was a great caregiver to the wide variety of family pets that included cats, dogs, chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, and turkeys. She was a kind, giving and loving woman, with a compassionate, caring, positive attitude towards everything. She will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. A private memorial service will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Lauras name to The Residence Fund, The Guardian Center, 888 N Main St, Brockton, MA 02301. To sign Laura's online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com