Laura E. Soucie Obituary
Laura Ellen (Hautala) Soucie, of Ashford, passed away on April 4, 2019. She was a true mother and nana; kind, caring, loving, and generous. Laura is survived by her parents Roy and Jean (Sewell) Hautala, husband Donald Soucie Jr., sisters Norma Hautala and Christine Hautala-Murphy, children; Peter Jr., Chris, and Alyssa Newell, Amber Showalter and Donald Soucie III, nephews; Ryan, Hunter, and Tyler Murphy, and grandchildren Carter, Mihyeon, Carly, Cohen, Grace, and Cooper. A memorial service will be held at Bryantville United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on May 4, 2019 at 546 Mattakeesett St, Bryantville, MA, and another at the Ukrainian National Home at 4:00 p.m. on May 18, 2019 at 93 Boston Post Rd, North Windham, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019
