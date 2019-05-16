|
Laura Jean Anderson, age 59, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019, with family by her side, after living/ battling with cancer for 4 years. She was the loving wife of Scott Anderson for 37 years; beloved mother to James Anderson and wife Ericka of Peabody and Geoffrey Anderson and wife Heather of Cohasset; cherished grandmother to Piper and Evan. She was the best sister to Patricia Carley of Florida, Greg Carley and wife Pierre of Hawaii and Chris Carley of Cohasset. She was born September 21, 1959, to the late Lewis and Patricia Carley. Laura enjoyed boating, playing tennis, and spending time with family and friends. She also had a special love for animals, especially dogs and dolphins. She spent many weekends on their boat in Scituate, Boston, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, Maine and many other special places over the years with her husband Scott, enjoying together. They traveled throughout their life together and recently to Italy and Florida with close friends. Laura was a wonderful and caring mother to her two boys James and Geoffrey whom she loved with everything she had. She lived her life with a big smile on her face and all the love she could fit into her heart for everyone and everything. She touched many hearts and lived with no regrets. She was a very special wife, mother, friend, daughter, grandmother. Her family feels very lucky to have had Laura in all their lives, and to continue to watch over them. She will be missed deeply by many and always remembered. The burial will be private and a "Celebration of Life" service will be Saturday at 1 o'clock June 22 at the Foyer of Charity, 74 Hollett St., Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mass General Hospital, Cancer Research giving.massgeneral.org/cancer. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2019