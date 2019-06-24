|
Laura Jean (Evans) McGeoghegan, age 92, was peacefully welcomed into the arms of her heavenly father on June 20, 2019, surrounded by love, in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Charles Michael McGeoghegan. Born February 16, 1927, to Thomas and Agatha Evans of St. Teresa, Prince Edward Island, she grew up a farm girl who played the mandolin and harmonica at local kitchen parties. Like most Islanders, work took her to Boston where she met and married Charles on February 5, 1947. She will always be lovingly remembered for her quick smile, her silly nicknames and the ditty's she always had on the tip of her tongue. Laura loved the Lord and her family. Her passions were reading, home cooked meals, a nightly drive and her PEI home. Laura was the loving mother to a baker's dozen and is survived by Michael (Mary), Charles (Debby), Margaret, Jean, Frank (Cheryl), Philomena, Leo (Eileen), Mary Lincoln (Donnie), Myra Hart (David), Philip (Kim) and Anthony. Also survived by 27 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She had four "bonus" children as well, Kathleen Kopp Rose Weaver, Theresa DiGregorio and John William McDonald. Honorary mother to Ellen Harris, honorary grandmother to Megan Harris Anderson and honorary great-grandmother to Molly Harris. She was predeceased by parents, nine siblings, daughter Joanne, son James, and son-in-law Bill Colleton. Resting at Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St., Rockland, for visitation on Tuesday, June 25, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. with funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Family and friends are invited to her celebration of life following interment at Margaret's residence at 240 Battles St., in Brockton. For directions or additional information, please visit www.magounbiggins.com.
