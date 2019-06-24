Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-1775
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Connery Avenue
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura McGeoghegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura J. McGeoghegan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura J. McGeoghegan Obituary
Laura Jean (Evans) McGeoghegan, age 92, was peacefully welcomed into the arms of her heavenly father on June 20, 2019, surrounded by love, in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Charles Michael McGeoghegan. Born February 16, 1927, to Thomas and Agatha Evans of St. Teresa, Prince Edward Island, she grew up a farm girl who played the mandolin and harmonica at local kitchen parties. Like most Islanders, work took her to Boston where she met and married Charles on February 5, 1947. She will always be lovingly remembered for her quick smile, her silly nicknames and the ditty's she always had on the tip of her tongue. Laura loved the Lord and her family. Her passions were reading, home cooked meals, a nightly drive and her PEI home. Laura was the loving mother to a baker's dozen and is survived by Michael (Mary), Charles (Debby), Margaret, Jean, Frank (Cheryl), Philomena, Leo (Eileen), Mary Lincoln (Donnie), Myra Hart (David), Philip (Kim) and Anthony. Also survived by 27 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She had four "bonus" children as well, Kathleen Kopp Rose Weaver, Theresa DiGregorio and John William McDonald. Honorary mother to Ellen Harris, honorary grandmother to Megan Harris Anderson and honorary great-grandmother to Molly Harris. She was predeceased by parents, nine siblings, daughter Joanne, son James, and son-in-law Bill Colleton. Resting at Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St., Rockland, for visitation on Tuesday, June 25, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. with funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Family and friends are invited to her celebration of life following interment at Margaret's residence at 240 Battles St., in Brockton. For directions or additional information, please visit www.magounbiggins.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
Download Now