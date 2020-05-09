|
Laura L. "Lauri" (Fratolillo) Donnell, age 52, of Quincy, passed away, Monday, May 4, 2020, at Boston Medical Center, after a brief illness. Lauri was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1985, and later graduated magna cum laude from Suffolk University with a degree in Criminology. She was a lifelong resident of Quincy's Houghs Neck. She was a former caseworker at Aspire Health Alliance and later a waitress at The Fours Restaurant in Quincy. Lauri spent most of her recent years helping others deal with many of the same struggles she bravely battled and overcame. She also faced her health issues with the courage of a lion, the grace of an angel, and an insurmountable love for her family and God. People that were lucky enough to know her will remember her beautiful blue eyes, bright smile, infectious sense of humor, and her vibrant presence when she walked into a room. Beloved wife and best friend for twenty-three years of Richard Donnell. Devoted mother of Amanda Donnell and Jack Donnell. Daughter of the late Janice (Lotti) and Joseph A. Fratolillo, who died May 6, 2020. Sister of Brenda J. McKeon, her partner Kimberly Mullaney, and their children, William (Jill), Michael (Julie), Joshua, and Kaleigh McKeon. Daughter-in-law of Carol Casey (John). Sister-in-law of CarolAnn White (Michael) and their children, Connor and Corey White; Michelle Doherty (Robert) and their children Brian, Isabelle, and Jayden Doherty. In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A celebration of Lauri's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Lauri's memory may be made to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, 22100 Gratiot Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021 or by visiting www.aarda.org. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020