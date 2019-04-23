|
|
Laura L. Wilson of Marshfield, passed away on April 21, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Dominic Dentino and Gloria Dentino of Hanover, she was the beloved mother to Steven MacKay of Randolph, Robert MacKay Jr. and his wife Sandra of Bridgewater, Kevin MacKay and his wife Jennifer of Plymouth, and Frank Wilson Jr. of Marshfield; sister to Nicholas Dentino and his wife Kathy of Holden and Diane Sullivan of Marston Mills; cherished grandmother to David MacKay, Gabriel MacKay, Tyler Stidling, Robert MacKay III and Justin Oldham. Laura spent her childhood in North Weymouth, where she had many wonderful memories and great friends. Laura's love of the ocean drew her to Marshfield where she raised her sons. Surrounded by family was Laura's true joy. She loved holidays where her house was full of laughter and her "boys" reminiscing. Laura continued her education and worked in the insurance industry for the last 30 years. She was happiest when helping people. Laura was an animal lover. She had the privilege to love and care for many four-legged friends. Her Golden Doodle, Sadie, was the latest addition. Rexhame Beach was her solace. She would walk the beach even in mid-winter and her soul would be rejuvenated. Laura will be remembered for her ability to love unconditionally. Her kind and encouraging words and compassion will remain in her family's hearts forever. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Thursday, April 25 at 9 a.m. to St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street in Marshfield, for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Couch Cemetery. Donations in Laura's memory can be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 23, 2019