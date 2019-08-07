|
Laura (Donato) Yodzio, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was 86. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Donato and Laura (Ciresi), both from Sicily. Laura graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School, and she had a long career as an administrative assistant with the MWRA, retiring several years ago. During the '70s and '80s, she was an active member of St. Agatha Church in Milton, Mass., participating in The Ladies Guild, school fundraising, and other parish activities. Laura loved to travel and enjoyed her trips to Italy, Florida, Bermuda, California, New York City, and Hawaii, as well as weekend getaways with her many friends. She loved to sing and dance to old-school crooners like Jerry Vale, Dean Martin, and Patsy Cline. She really enjoyed laughing with friends, and was noted for her unique laugh. But, most of all, she loved spending time with her familyespecially being a loving "nanny" to all her grandchildren, that she adored. Laura had the unique gift of being a universal grandmother to any child she met. Laura was the devoted mother of Wayne and his wife Rebecca of Michigan, Lance and his wife Rose of Hingham, and Lauren and her husband Ben Gil of Florida. She was the cherished grandmother Nanny of Russell, Jessica, Ben, Samantha, Tyler, and Dylan, and "great-nanny" to Arianna and Dominick. Laura was the sister of John Donato of Marion, State Rep. Paul Donato of Medford, Anthony Donato of Florida, and Frances Morris of Alabama. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services have been arranged for Saturday, August 10, at 9 a.m. at the Keohane Funeral Home, (785 Hancock St., Quincy), followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Agatha Church, in Milton, at 10 a.m. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford will be private and at a later date. Visiting hours will be Friday, August 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Laura's memory to the , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 7, 2019