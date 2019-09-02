|
Lauraine Mamaty (St. Pierre), age 86, of Holliston passed away with family by her side on August 29, 2019. Laurie was raised and educated in Waltham and Cambridge. She married the love of her life, Frank, in 1971 and he passed away a short one and a half years later. Laurie lived in Weymouth where she raised her family for 40 years and most recently lived in Holliston for the last five years. Being a single mom, she worked hard to provide for her family while also setting an example for her children. Laurie loved yard sales and had a talent for creating beautiful decor without spending much. She also enjoyed writing poetry, singing, listening to opera, and acting in plays. Laurie was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank Mamaty, and her brothers Paul and Michael. She is survived by her loving children Robin Cremin and her husband Peter of Chelsea, Mark LeLievre and his wife Carolyn of Maine, Joyce Haapaoja and her husband Neal of Rockland, and Brian LeLievre and his wife Bernice of Medway. Laurie is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Michael, Eric, Steven, Jessica, and Jaime, her sister Annette Rheaume and her husband Francis, 3 nieces and nephews, and 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Laurie on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 9 -11 a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 11a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made in Laurie's memory to her favorite thrift shop Bethany House Ministries at 1049 Main St. Millis, MA 02054. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 2, 2019