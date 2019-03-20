|
Laurence F. Mirick Jr., age 75, of Quincy, passed away on March 16, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth. He is survived by his son, Jeremiah Mirick of Braintree; his wife, Beverly Mignosa of Sandwich; and his brother, Kenneth A. Mirick and his wife Deborah of Yorktown, Va. He was a beloved uncle of David, Jennifer, Valerie, Jacquelyn, Andrea, Seth, Sean and Holly. Laurence was also a cherished grandfather of Sophia and Joshua. Laurence was born in Sherman, Texas, to the late Virginia L. (Fowler) Mirick and Laurence F. Mirick Sr. on July 23, 1943. He grew up in and went to school at North Quincy. Laurence served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War for two terms before being honorably discharged in 1970. He worked as a Central Office Technician for Verizon where he earned his degree in Communications through Massasoit Community College. He worked there for over 40 years. Laurence was also a mighty man of God involved in ministry with South Shore Assembly of God in Rockland and New Life Foursquare Church now known as Living Hope Foursquare Church of Hanover. He loved serving with others at his church and spending time with his grandchildren. He has had a major impact in many peoples lives and will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, March 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Hanover, and his funeral 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, at Sullivan Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Doescher of Living Hope Foursquare Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery. For directions and to sign Laurence's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019