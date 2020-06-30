Lauretta B. Todesca
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lauretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lauretta B. (D'Alessandro) Todesca, age 70, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, surrounded by her loving family. Lauretta was born in Quincy, to the late Guido "Larry" and Delma (Cellucci) D'Alessandro. She was raised and educated in Quincy, and graduated from Fontbonne Academy. Lauretta also attended Quincy Junior College. She was employed as a teller at the Quincy Credit Union for over twenty-five years, retiring three years ago. Lauretta enjoyed spending time with friends. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially to her late husband, daughters, and granddaughters. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Todesca. Devoted mother of Sylvana Prodanas and her husband Sean of Seekonk, Andriana Belanger and her husband Joshua of Manchester, N.H. Loving grandmother of Sophia and Kayleigh. Sister-in-law of Charles Todesco and his wife Elena of Westwood, Carmelina Abruzzese and her husband Joseph of Dedham, Vincenzia Petriello and her husband Attilio of Roslindale, and the late Maria Todesca. Lauretta is also survived by her aunt, Geraldine A. McNealy, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, July 2, from 5 - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, July 6, at 10 o'clock. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved