Laurie Melchionda (nee Ellis), of Braintree, passed away, at the age of 59, unexpectedly in Braintree. Laurie was born to parents Mary E. Ellis and the late David S. Ellis. She was married to Robert A. Melchionda, October 19, 1985. She is survived by three children Robert F. Melchionda and fiance Megan Mulcahy, Anthony Melchionda and wife Jessica Melchionda, and Juliana Melchionda. She was also survived by four siblings David Ellis, Jimmy Ellis, Mary-Lou Musto, and Karalyn Clancy along with many nieces and nephews. She was also survived by mother-in-law Delia Melchionda and many relatives of the Melchionda family tree. Laurie graduated from Monsignor Ryan Memorial High School in 1979. She then went on to UMASS Boston and received her RN, BSN. She received a Master's Degree from Cambridge College in Education. Laurie started working at Marian Manor Nursing Home. She worked for Boston Children's Hospital for 35 years. She was a school nurse in the Braintree School System for 25 years and recently became Director of Nursing for the Weston School System for 2 years. She was on the Braintree and Weston Boards of Health. Laurie touched so many lives in her short 59 years. She was the one person that would not stop until the job was accomplished no matter what the job was, no matter how hard or what got in her way the job was completed to Laurie's standards. Above all her many accomplishments her proudest accomplishment of all was her 3 children. A wake is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., in Braintree. All are invited to attend and celebrate Laurie's life. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020. at St. Francis of Assis in Braintree, MA. The Family is requesting a private funeral service at this time due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to (JDRF/Breast Cancer/ALS).

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Wake
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
JUN
25
Funeral
St. Francis of Assisi
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 22, 2020
June 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We are so sorry.
Steven McCormick
Friend
June 21, 2020
To My Dear Cousin and family. My heart aches for all of you. Words are not enough. You are all in my heart. Prayers and Love to each of you. I did not know her well but the time I spent with her I could tell how proud and loved each of you were to her. She was a remarkable and well respected woman.
Karen Melchionne
June 21, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends! So heartbreaking!
Denise Simison Bernatis
Friend
June 21, 2020
June 21, 2020
To the entire Melchondia family, on behalf of me and the entire Ryan family,our hearts break for you on the loss of Laurie. She was a beautiful woman and will be sorely missed. I pray for you all.
billy Ryan
June 21, 2020
So sorry just so sorry
June 21, 2020
May you rest in heavenly peace Laurie.
So very sorry for your loss.
June 20, 2020
I met Laurie when we went to nursing school at UMASS Boston. We became BFF from the moment we met! She was such a Beautiful, kind and loving friend. I will never forget our special times together. I remember when Bob asked her to marry him. Bob made her the happiest girl in the world❤ Laurie's family was her EVERYTHING! She always lit up when she spoke of her loving husband and wonderful children. She was So So proud of her kids and the Amazing people that they became! There are no words as to how sad we are, but heaven has gained the most Beautiful Angel. I will always carry you in my heart my dear friend. We love you Laurie and Bob❤❤❤, love Carla and Jim.
Carla Moriarty
