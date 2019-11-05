|
Lawrence "Larry" A. Robinson, age 78 years, of Plymouth, died peacefully at home, with his devoted wife by his side on Saturday, November 2, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Sweeney Harkins) Robinson for 36 years; loving and devoted father of Kimberlee Range and her husband Earl, Kerrie Lirosi and her companion Greg, Kory Robinson, Shawn Harkins, Kevin Harkins and his wife Karen, Jeffrey Harkins and his wife Kim, Colleen Georgantas and her husband Artie and Karen Foster and her husband Cliff; cherished grandfather of Matthew Gustafson, Ava Range, Kate Jenkins and her husband Stephen, RJ Lirosi, Ashley Harkins, Connor Harkins, Nicholas Foster, Ryan Foster, Zachary Georgantas, Alexa Georgantas, and the late Brendan Harkins; brother of Rick Robinson and his wife Mardy, and Chuck Robinson and his wife Sandy. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends, including his former son-in-law Ray Lirosi. Larry was born August 28, 1941, son of the late Howard and Effie (Newell) Robinson. He graduated from Weymouth High School and Bryant College of Business Administration. He was a successful, self-employed businessman and employer in Whitman for over 40 years. Larry was an avid golfer and member of White Cliffs Country Club in Plymouth for over 30 years, where he won 19 major championships and had 21 holes-in-one. He was the Club Champion in 1997 and still holds the course record of 56. Larry was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Although his passion was golf, over the years he enjoyed downhill skiing, boating, and waterskiing with his wife and family in New Hampshire. Some of his fondest memories with Margaret were attending concerts and musicals, cruising in the Caribbean, and traveling throughout Europe. Visitation with Larry's family will be held in the Davis Life Celebrations and Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet), on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 5, 2019