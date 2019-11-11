Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
Lawrence B., a life-long resident of Marshfield, passed away on November 4, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Bergman) Bonney; loving father of Lawrence B. Bonney, II and his wife Susan, his step daughters, Susan McNeill Smith and her husband Everett of Maryland, and Deborah Ortiz and her husband Helio of Georgia, and cherished grandfather of Katherine Bonney. Larry was born and raised in the Seaview section of Marshfield, where he lived with his parents and grandparents. He was an avid hunter and fisherman from an early age. He started working for Mass. Fish and Game when he was 18 at the Marshfield game farm. He served in the US Army as a Military Police Officer in Germany, during the Korean War. Upon his return, he became a game bird culturist for the state, where he raised pheasants and other birds for release into the wild. Upon the closing of the Marshfield farm, he was relocated to the district office in Bourne, Mass., where he worked stocking pheasants and ponds with fish. Larry retired from the state in 1975 and began working for the Town of Marshfield, returning to the ocean as Harbormaster. He was ever present on the North and South rivers until his retirement in 1988. Not taking it easy in retirement he began a third career as a commercial lobster fisherman, which he continued into his seventies. He enjoyed bird watching and carving birds and decoys. He was a member of the Marshfield post as well as the Marshfield Yacht Club. Visiting hours will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 and will conclude with a Funeral Service at noon at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street (Rte. 139) in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the by visiting the website alz.org/manh For online guest book and driving directions please visit our website, macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 11, 2019
