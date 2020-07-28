Lawrence C. House, 94, of Hanson, died at home on July 25, after a long illness. Born in Scituate on January 18, 1926, he was the son of Lawrence and Mary (Vickery) House. As a young man, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a quartermaster on the Destroyer USS Buckley (DE-51) in the last years of WWII. He grew up in Hanover and spent much of his life working in the Boston area. He studied mathematics at Boston University, at Harvard University through the V-12 Navy College Training Program, at the University of Connecticut, and at Yale University. Larry was a math professor who taught for many years at Northeastern University and Bentley College. He had a lifelong love of mathematics which he tried to impart to everyone he encountered. For more than 50 years he had a wonderful marriage with Mary House. He was an adventurous sailor and he loved to sail the coast of Massachusetts and Maine. He spent summers sailing out of Hingham Harbor, camping on Cape Cod, and hiking in the White Mountains with his family. For a time, he flew a small private plane which resulted in some hair-raising adventures. Lawrence is the beloved husband of Mary (Burg) House. Devoted father of Judy House of Dedham, Barbara Alger and her husband Klaus Piontek of MD, Mary Elliott of OK, Diana Stadtmiller and her husband Rich of Franklin, Christopher House and his wife Melissa of MI, Robert House of Marshfield, and Thomas House and his wife Kimberly of Hanson. Brother of the late Robert Vickery and the late Charles Harris. Lawrence leaves 14 loving grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was a loving father and husband and will be greatly missed by his family and friends, his students and all the people whose lives he touched. All services for Lawrence will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to cureSMA (www.curesma.org
). For an online guestbook, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
