Lawrence Charles Ray, 80, passed away on May 15, 2020 quietly at home in Brooksville, FL with his loving wife Sheri and son Don Sacchetine by his side. Larry is survived by daughter Lisa K. Ray, his "son" Ross Woodfall and son Lawrence C. Ray II all of Marshfield. Larry is also survived by his brother Joseph M. Ray and sister Diane, and her husband and brother to Larry Michael F. Valenti and Larrys favorite Uncle Charlie Ray. Larry is pre-deceased by his parents Eleanor (Copponi) and Sylvester A. Ray. He is also pre-deceased by the mother of his children Barbara Ray (Rossi). Larry leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he adored. Larry was born in Boston on November 5, 1939 and is a graduate of The Newman Preparatory School. He began working for his Dad at the young age of 13 at Sylvester A. Ray, Inc until 1968 when he became the principal of Marshfield Sand and Gravel. He retired to Florida in 2014. He was principal or owner of the following companies: Marshfield Sand and Gravel Inc., Triple R Equipment Corp., Marsh Construction Corp., Ray Precast Corp., Southern Redi | Mix Corp., Southern Drilling and Blasting Corp., Devcon Construction Corp., L & J Loam Corp., Lorenzo D Corp., C & R Tractor. He retired to Florida in 2014. Ray coached youth football from 1972-1984. He actively participated in the World of Concrete International and attended yearly Conexpos. During his retirement in Florida he volunteered at Paquette's Historical Farmall Tractor Museum which gave him much joy and entertainment. Larry wanted all his past employees to know how much he appreciated the respect and loyalty they showed him even after they left his employ. There are too many to list, but they know who they are. Larry, Ray, or Lorenzo D, let his heart touch a lot of people and nothing will show that more than the outpouring of friends, employees and family that will grieve his loss and feel that loss in the years to come. Memorial services will be in Florida and Massachusetts will be announced at a later date. For online guest book and updated service information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020