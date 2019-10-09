The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-2162
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Peter's Church
84 Court St
Plymouth, MA
1933 - 2019
Lawrence E. O'Brien Obituary
PLYMOUTH - Lawrence Edward O'Brien, age 85, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was the devoted husband to Lael M. (Gendron) O'Brien from Brainerd, Minn.
He was born in Brainerd, Minn., December 25, 1933. Larry was the son of Cornelius and Sadie (Calhoun) O'Brien. He attended school in Brainerd, Minn., and SMU in Mass.
Larry went on to join the U.S. Navy following high school, where he made a lifetime career serving his country, he retired from the Navy in 1980 as Command Master Chief (E-9 rank).
Following his retirement, he went to work as a Quality Assurance and Production Control Manager at Foxboro Co., in Mass.
Larry had many hobbies and interests throughout his life; he enjoyed flying, hand carving wood decoys along with hunting. Larry enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his family's lake home in Brainerd, Minn.
Larry leaves behind his beloved wife Lael of 64 years; 5 children, Mark, Kelly, Colleen, Michael and Brett; along with 13 grandchildren (1 deceased) and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Peter's Church, 84 Court St., Plymouth, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Brainerd, Minn.
For online guest book, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019
