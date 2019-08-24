|
Lawrence F. Page Sr. died after a long illness on August 23, 2019. Ironically, he was also born August 23, in 1935, in Boston. He was the son of the late Lawrence S. Page and Gladys (Robicheau) Herlihey. Lawrence who went by the nickname Larry enlisted into the Army in January of 1957 as a Military Police Officer. He then married the love of his life, Theresa (DeAngelo) Page on May 6, 1967, they celebrated 52 years of marriage together. Together they raised a family that he was so proud of. Larry, also known to his family as Papa, had a larger than life personality and opened his heart and home to many family and friends. He was a Boston sports fanatic and loved to watch the Patriots each week with his family. He was a member of the Carver Knights of Columbus and enjoyed volunteering during bingo at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Larry, worked for several years as a machinist at Halliday Litograph in Plympton and then moved on to become an area supervisor at Mass Water Resources Authority in Winthrop, where he then retired. He leaves behind his beloved son, Joseph Cadogan; his daughter, Gigi Murphy and her husband David; his daughter, Patti Maloney and her husband Michael; and his namesake, Lawrence F. Page Jr. and his wife Melissa, all from Carver. He was also grateful and honored to raise his nieces, Kathleen Calisi of Georgetown, Maureen Lane of Brockton, Lynne Williams of Carver, and his late nephew Michael Rowland. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Carver, on Monday, August 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 27, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Carver at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes, Carver, Cranberry Hospice, .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 24, 2019