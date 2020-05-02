Home

Neptune Cremation Service - Boston
1654 Main Street
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 277-6701
Lawrence Simons
Lawrence J. Simons


1968 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" J. Simons, 51, of Weymouth, passed suddenly April 16, 2020, after a short fight with colon cancer. Lawrence was a valued employee of more than 35 years at Stop & Shop 0487, Weymouth, for the dairy dept. A die hard Boston sports fan, you would find Lawrence in his favorite seats at a Bruins home game on his days off. He escorted his dad Martin Simons to his final resting place as he passed just days after his favorite son. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Annemarie (Mccarron) Simons; and will be cherished in memory by his best friend and brother, Patrick of Weymouth; sister, Kimberly Simons Burgess of Virginia Beach, Va., and his niece and nephew, also of Virginia Beach, Va.; and his many friends and co-workers. A service is being planned by his family for the near future. Cremation provided by Neptune of Quincy.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2020
