Lawrence L. Higgins, Bud of Marshfield passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 85 at home peacefully with his family by his side. Born and raised in Dorchester, one of eight sons to the late Malachy and Mary (OConnor) Higgins. Brother to John and Reany Higgins, James and Lianne Higgins, Dorothy and the late Luke Higgins, Paul and the late Betty Higgins, Leo and the late Elaine Higgins, George and Susan Higgins and Richie and the late Trina Higgins. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband for 63 years to the love of his life Marie (Kelleher) Higgins and wonderful father to his six children Kathy Higgins of Marshfield, Nancy Fernald and her late husband Dan of Middleborough, Lawrence J. Higgins and his wife Jean of Pembroke, Diane Dangoia and her husband Mark of Bridgewater, Daniel Higgins and his wife Kelley of Holliston, and Sharon Jones and her husband Mark of Falmouth. Cherished Papa to thirteen grandchildren Danielle Kilgour, Kristin Stone, Steve Fernald, Kelly Dabilis, Kayla Higgins, Katie Laubi, Ashley Higgins, Melissa Laubi, Lauren Higgins, Danny Higgins, Cooper Jones, Erica Laubi and Zack Jones. Big Papa to seven great grandchildren Liam, Logan, Brooklyn, Ella, Austin, Jax and Olivia. Bud served his country during the Korean War in the Army. He will always be remembered for Having Your Back and was a hard-working man, who put his family first. He retired from New England Telephone (Verizon) after working 37 years. Bud was quite the athlete in the day and an avid Boston Bruins, Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox fan and loved fishing, boating and lobstering. He enjoyed the challenge of playing golf in his later years. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield. Burial will be at Couch Cemetery in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Buds memory to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful links please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 5, 2019