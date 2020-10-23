Lawrence M. "Larry" Norton of Quincy, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away suddenly on October 20, 2020, at the age of 76. Born in Somerville, then moved to Quincy, where he resided for over 50 years. Larry was President of the Quincy Vietnam Combat Veterans Combined Armed Forces and was a 51-year member of the Cyril P. Morrissette American Legion Post 294, as past Commander. Larry was very active in he American Legion, where he served in many capacities at the state and national levels. Larry was a proud Vietnam combat veteran serving with the United States Marines Corps, where he was awarded many medals including the Purple Heart. A proud veteran, Larry was also past Commander of the Quincy Veterans Council. He was well respected within the city of Quincy, for his passion and selfless commitment to those who have served our nation. Beloved husband of Ruth K. (Steen) Norton. Loving father of Pamela Norton and her boyfriend Glenn Hermanson, Michael Norton and his wife Julie all of Quincy, and Kevin Norton and his wife Tara of Braintree. Proud Pop to Mikey, Corbett and Shea. Brother of Kathie Brandt of Chicago, Ill., and the late Paul Norton, Eleanor Trites, Louise Buckley, Thomas Norton and his surviving wife Joanne of Somerville, and Ann Eleanor (Nancy) Debonis. Brother-in-law of Patricia Steen of Abington, Jacqueline Surratt of Colorado, the late Rev. Raymond Steen, OMI, the late Russell Leary and his surviving wife Ann of Quincy, the late Joseph M. Steen and his surviving wife Nancy of Wilmington. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Burial will follow in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Toys for Tots Cooordinator, 21 Drydock Avenue, Box 21-810W, Boston, MA 02210. For complete obituary, guest book and directions, please visit www.keohane.com
.