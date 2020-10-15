Lawrence E. "Larry" Marshall Jr., 76, a lifelong resident of Brant Rock, died Friday, October 9, 2020, after a period of failing health. Born July 4, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Houghton) Marshall. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1961-1964. Prior to owning and operating his business Alternative Enterprises, Larry had been employed by Walker Associates. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Marshall, his granddaughter, Corinne Gary, and his brothers, Bruce, Brian and Wayne Marshall, as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com
