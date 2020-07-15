Dr. Lawrence Tose, 91, who lived at Marina Bay Nursing for the past two years, passed away on July 6, 2020, after a short battle with COVID-19. Born in 1928, Lawrence started his career as a thoracic surgeon and retired from pulmonary medicine in 1989 to pursue beekeeping. Dr. Tose was stationed in Japan while in the Air Force and was honorably discharged from the Reserves in 1972. Lawrence is survived by his wife, Ariel, his children, Leslie, Amy and Robert, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He will be interred at North Weymouth Cemetery and a memorial service will be held later this year. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
