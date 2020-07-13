1/1
Lawrence W. DeCelle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence W. DeCelle Jr. age 92, Quincy, formerly of Milton passed away July 11th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband of Marta R. (Casta). Father of Denise DeCelle and partner Robert Masters of Quincy, Mary G. Connolly and husband Jack of Milton, James S. DeCelle and wife Sheila of Walpole, Joyce M. Zavas of N.H., Martha C. DeCelle of Weymouth, and the late Lawrence W. DeCelle, III. Brother of Lois Reviere of Kingston, also Marilyn Sebastianmelli of OH, and the late Robert DeCelle and Barbara Carew. Also survived by 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Wednesday from 4-7 pm. Due to the Current Covid 19 restrictions only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Thursday morning at 10:30. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Navy Veteran WW II and the Korean War. Larry was the Director of Public Works for the Town of Milton for 25 years before retiring in 1993. Donations may be made in his memory to the Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Institute at www.floatinghospital.org. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Agatha Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved