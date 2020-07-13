Lawrence W. DeCelle Jr. age 92, Quincy, formerly of Milton passed away July 11th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband of Marta R. (Casta). Father of Denise DeCelle and partner Robert Masters of Quincy, Mary G. Connolly and husband Jack of Milton, James S. DeCelle and wife Sheila of Walpole, Joyce M. Zavas of N.H., Martha C. DeCelle of Weymouth, and the late Lawrence W. DeCelle, III. Brother of Lois Reviere of Kingston, also Marilyn Sebastianmelli of OH, and the late Robert DeCelle and Barbara Carew. Also survived by 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Wednesday from 4-7 pm. Due to the Current Covid 19 restrictions only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Thursday morning at 10:30. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Navy Veteran WW II and the Korean War. Larry was the Director of Public Works for the Town of Milton for 25 years before retiring in 1993. Donations may be made in his memory to the Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Institute at www.floatinghospital.org
. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com
.