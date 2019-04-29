The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Layla R. Moulaison


Layla Raine Moulaison, of Weymouth, was called home to God on April 25, 2019 after five months of bringing joy to her family. Layla was born on November 20, 2018 and brought instant smiles into the world. Her family will never forget her and they know that family who passed away prior to her were there at heavens gate to welcome the cutest little angel. Layla leaves behind her loving parents Shiarah Page of Weymouth and Charles Moulaison of Boston, her caring grandparents Andrea Lesiak, Ken Palladino, Dwight Thomas, Angel Carter, Charlene Moulaison, and Derek Page. Layla is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Layla on Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth, MA 02190. Burial will be private in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2019
