Leah Rogers
Leah Rogers, age 52, a lifelong Weymouth resident passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Leah graduated Weymouth High School in 1986. She is well known around Weymouth for working at many local restaurants especially Jackson Square Tavern which she managed for over 20 years. Most recently she supervised the dining facility at the Allerton House in Weymouth. Leah loved making friends anywhere she went. She was known for planning trips and events where she would always think of every last detail. You truly never knew what fun cocktails she would mix up for friends and family. Leah had many fond memories of volunteering for the In Memory of ME Tanner B. Road Race every year. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, camping, and was a big fan of The Walking Dead. Leah is the daughter of Jean Kelly of Weymouth and the late Arthur Rogers; loving mother to Sydney Lennon of Weymouth; favorite aunt of Matthew, Gabrielle, Joseph, Grace, and Jacob; and cherished sister of Kelly Tamborella and her husband Peter of Pembroke, and Paul and Kerin-Anne Rogers of Weymouth. Leah is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Leah on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. Friends will gather at the Immaculate Conception Church located at 720 Broad St. Weymouth at 10:45 a.m. Thursday for the funeral Mass in honor of Leah which will begin promptly at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Leah to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com for directions or online condolences.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
