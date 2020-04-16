|
|
LeAnne (Bauer) Lacombe, of Pembroke, passed away on April 11, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth due to Covid-19, at the age of 63. She was the daughter of Joyce (Parker) and Leroy Bauer. LeAnne was raised and educated in Duxbury. After high school, she worked as an office manager for many years at numerous car dealerships. LeAnne was a happy-go-lucky woman. She was fun and could be quite the party animal. She loved listening to music and drinking mudslides. She was a loving mother, daughter, and friend. LeAnne was ultimately just a good person. She was artistic and crafty and enjoyed drawing, painting, and different arts and crafts including beadwork, card making and stained glass. She had a soft spot for animals, especially bunnies. She also loved Home Shopping Network. LeAnne was the loving mother of Joshua Bauer; mother-in-law to Elizabeth McCarran; and grandmother to Hannah and Noah of Bridgewater; sister of Russell Bauer and his wife Isabel of Middleboro; pet parent to Pickles the Russian tortoise. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to House Rabbit Network, P.O. Box 2602, Woburn, MA 01888 or www.rabbitnetwork.org to donate online. The family of LeAnne would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors who cared for LeAnne at South Shore Hospital. They also want to send a special thank you to her wonderful care providers at Care One in Weymouth, especially Connie, Yolanda and Chama. Due to COVID-19 all services will be held privately, however, those who wish to attend virtually can email [email protected] A memorial service will be held at a later date. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 16, 2020