Leland "Lee" Baldwin Bishop II departed this world peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019, at his home in Duxbury. He was 80. Born in New London, Conn., September 10, 1938, Lee was the son of the late Leland Baldwin and A. Dorothy Bishop. As his mother used to say, "Lee was brought in by the Hurricane of 1938". He spent his formative years in Noank, Conn., and graduated from Fitch High School in Groton, Conn., in 1956. In 1960, Lee obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). He returned 20 years later to RPI and obtained his MBA in Management in 1980. Upon graduation from RPI, Leland joined General Dynamics at the Electric Boat division in Groton, Conn., and was one of the test engineers involved in the NR-1 development. He worked for General Dynamics for 44 years in various capacities until his retirement in 2005 at age 67. He ended his career as the president of AMSEA, the ship operating division of General Dynamics. During his time at General Dynamics, he worked closely with the Navy on many of his projects. One of his proudest moments was being asked to be a director on the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. Leland Bishop and Margie Steele met in San Francisco, Calif., in 1965, where they were both working. Lee's uncle, Norman MacDonald, made the introductions, and the rest was history. In 1967, Margie and Lee wed in Connecticut at the Noank Baptist Church on April 15, 1967. They enjoyed a devoted, loving and sweet marriage for over 50 years. They were longtime residents of Duxbury and were deeply involved in the Pilgrim Church, where they met many of their good friends. Members of the Duxbury Yacht Club, Lee was an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing golf with his sons, Lee and Loren. Lee remained very involved with the RPI Alumni Association for many years, where he was President. He led various successful fundraising endeavors including multiple Capital Campaigns for the University. Lee enjoyed life, and had many passions that he pursued, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid college hockey fan. He attended 14 National Championships known as the Frozen Four. Lee and Margie became avid travelers in their retirement. They visited many places together. Saratoga became like a second home to Leland and his family. Attending thoroughbred racing was a favorite pastime. For 59 straight years, Lee visited Saratoga Springs Racetrack where he developed friendships that lasted a lifetime. Lee also had a good sense of humor, and a great smile. He was known to enjoy playing a joke on his friends, and share a good laugh. He loved listening to music, and enjoyed singing as well. In his younger days, he also enjoyed dancing with Margie and while that stopped for a time due to his battle with Parkinson's Disease he is able to dance once again in heaven with his savior Jesus Christ. Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margie; his two sons, Leland Bishop III and his wife Judy of Washington, DC, Loren Bishop and his wife Jean of Hingham; six grandchildren, Kevin, Matthew, Angela, Emma, Libby, and Daisy; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Dorothy and his sister Bonnie Cummings. A celebration of life service will be held at Pilgrim Church, 404 Washington Street in Duxbury, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7. This will be preceded by a viewing at the church from 9-10:30 a.m. The burial will follow the service at Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Marine Scholarship Fund, www.mcsf.org/get-involved/invest-scholarships or the Parkinsons Foundation, www.parkinson.org. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 31, 2019