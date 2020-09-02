1/1
Leland J. Little
Leland "Lee" J. Little, 52, of Pembroke, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2020, while his loving family held his hands. Born in Quincy, November 21, 1967, he was the son of Colleen (Curry) McAlduff of Weymouth and the late Leland Little. Lee was the owner of Reliance Air Systems, Inc. in Pembroke. His greatest pride and joy were his children. He never missed a soccer, baseball, basketball, volleyball game, dance recital, gymnastic meet, cheer competition or track meet. Lee loved and cherished the time he spent with his family. He was an avid sports fan, loved his garden, reading history books, the newspapers, music, and vacations. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, love for his family and large presence wherever he went. Lee was the beloved husband of Karan Little (Chadbourne), devoted father of Amanda and Madeline Little of Pembroke. He is also survived by his dedicated dog and best friend, Auggy. Lee is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephew and many friends. Lee will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Visitation at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Thursday, September 3, from 4 pm - 8 pm. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, all other services will be private and can be viewed on his obituary page, once the services are complete. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Leland J. Little Scholarship Fund" at Rockland Trust Bank. For directions, to view the service video, and to sign Lee's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
