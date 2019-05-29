Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenore Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenore A. Carlson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lenore A. Carlson Obituary
Lenore A. (LaSala) Carlson, of Florda,, formerly of Milton and Norwell, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred P. Devoted mother of Carol A. Bowser of Hudson, N.C. and her husband, Richard and Robert A. Catyb of Hull and his girlfriend, Laura A. Volta. Sister of Armando LaSala of N.H. and Sabina Kusch of Wakefield. Loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Lenore loved music and playing the organ. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church, Milton Saturday morning at 10. Visiting will be at the Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton Saturday morning prior to Mass. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guest book, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now