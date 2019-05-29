|
|
Lenore A. (LaSala) Carlson, of Florda,, formerly of Milton and Norwell, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred P. Devoted mother of Carol A. Bowser of Hudson, N.C. and her husband, Richard and Robert A. Catyb of Hull and his girlfriend, Laura A. Volta. Sister of Armando LaSala of N.H. and Sabina Kusch of Wakefield. Loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Lenore loved music and playing the organ. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church, Milton Saturday morning at 10. Visiting will be at the Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton Saturday morning prior to Mass. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guest book, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 29, 2019