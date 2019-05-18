Lenore D. Schneider, of Hull and formerly of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. She was 80. Born and raised in Brookline, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Gertrude (Berman) Schneider. Lenore attended local schools and graduated from Brookline High School in the class of 1956. She continued her education by completing her undergraduate degree in Fine Arts from Boston University, and then later earned her masters degree in Education from the University of Arizona. Lenore was the beloved wife and best friend of William N. "Bill" Smyth. The two married in 1998 and together have shared 21 years of loving marriage. She was the loving mother of Neil J. Yagondorf of Tewksbury and the dear sister of Naomi Gordon and husband Roger of Boston and Cynthia Sadowski of Los Angeles. Lenore is also survived by her step-daughter Hilary Wirtz of Tarrytown, N.Y. as well as her nephews David Gordon of Cleveland, Andrew and Phillip Gordon both of Boston, and Jonathan Sadowski of Los Angeles. Lenores first jobs were as an art teacher in the Salem, Swampscott and Marblehead school systems before Stop n Shop hired her and created a position of Coordinator of Design for the interior of all their stores in its New England network. She was one of the first women race drivers in the greater New England area by driving a Formula 1 car at the Skip Barbers School for Racing. During this time she mastered the manual camera and judged many camera clubs shows. This mastery of photography led her into other art forms. She was excitingly proficient in acrylics, water colors as well as drawing with colored pencils and sketching. Finally she produced abstract wall sculptures. She was the proprietor and owner of her home gallery, Art on the Avenue, where her art work is on display and for sale. Possibly Lenores most enduring achievement and her legacy will be for her powerful role as a mover and shaker and one of the earliest presidents of the Hull Artist Studio Connection aka the Hull Artists. It was those efforts and milestones in those early years that hastened and secured the place of the artists in Hull today. Lenores funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Lenores name to Hull Artists, PO Box 277, Hull, MA 02045. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2019