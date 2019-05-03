|
Lenore Sophia Swanson passed away April 21, 2019. She was born August 26, 1926, in Malden. She was the daughter of Gustaf Ragnar Hulteen from Amal, Sweden, and Lilly Alvida (Spongberg) Hulteen from Goteborg, Sweden. Lenore graduated from Fisher School in Boston, Class of 1946. Lenore loved Plympton and served in a variety of offices throughout the years, including Town Clerk from 1976-1982 and again from 1988-1997. Lenore belonged to many groups and organizations over the years receiving numerous awards, citations, and honorariums. Lenore is survived by her four children and their spouses, Gail and Chuck Laflash of West Yarmouth, Nancy and Ned Morrison of Kingston, Glenn and Fern Swanson of Halifax, and David and Pamela Swanson of Middleboro; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Lillian Hulteen of Hyannis; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Calling hours will be at the Shepherd Funeral Home, on Route 106 in Kingston, on Friday, May 10, from 4-8 p.m. Eastern Star will conduct a short service at 6 p.m. The funeral is Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at the Plympton Congregational Church on Route 58 in Plympton. Burial will follow. All are invited to the church hall after the burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Plympton Public Library, 5 Palmer Road, Plympton, MA 02367 or Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, 411 Main Street, Ste. 6, Yarmouthport, MA 02675. Please see the full obituary at www.shepherdsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 3, 2019