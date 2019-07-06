Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Mooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo F. Mooney III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo F. Mooney III Obituary
Leo F. Mooney III, 64 of Stoughton originally from Dorchester and Medford passed away on July 3rd 2019 after a period of failing health. Leo retired from the phone company/Verizon after 30+ years. Leo leaves behind his three children- Leo Mooney IV of Medford, Jillian Damascena of Avon and Valerie Mooney of Rockland he also survived by his 3 grandchildren, sister Eileen, brothers Paul and Kevin, nieces and a nephew. Visiting hours will be held at Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Tuesday, July 9th from 9-11am with a private burial to follow. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Boston c/o palliative care department 330 Brookline Avenue Boston, MA 02115. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now