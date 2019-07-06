|
|
Leo F. Mooney III, 64 of Stoughton originally from Dorchester and Medford passed away on July 3rd 2019 after a period of failing health. Leo retired from the phone company/Verizon after 30+ years. Leo leaves behind his three children- Leo Mooney IV of Medford, Jillian Damascena of Avon and Valerie Mooney of Rockland he also survived by his 3 grandchildren, sister Eileen, brothers Paul and Kevin, nieces and a nephew. Visiting hours will be held at Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Tuesday, July 9th from 9-11am with a private burial to follow. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Boston c/o palliative care department 330 Brookline Avenue Boston, MA 02115. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019