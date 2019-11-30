Home

Leo Francis Venuti, of Braintree, passed away in his sleep surrounded by loved ones on November 26, 2019. Beloved father of Joanne and Jack DeCelle, Leo J. and Barbra Venuti, and the late Corrina Venuti. Brother of Robert and Anna Venuti and the late Anthony Venuti. Grandfather "Pops" of Danielle, Ryan, Arielle and Ryan, Nathan and Tori, Dylan and Rachel; Leo F. and Neully, Angelina; Luis and Carly, Antonio, Nicholas, and Michael. Great-grandfather "Papa" of Casey and Azalea, Nathan and Aubrey, Damien; Avery; Benjamin and Corrina; Tighe; Domenic and Nicholas; Sandra and Geo. Also survived by his loving friends Ellie and Luis. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook on Tuesday, December 3, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Monday, December 2 from 4-7 p.m. Interment is private. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019
