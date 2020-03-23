|
|
Leo J. Doherty Jr. 89, of Weymouth, died March 18, 2020, at Wingate Convalescent Home of natural causes. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to Mary (Duggan) Doherty. He was born in Boston, in 1931, first son of Leo Doherty Sr. and Celia (Dolan) Doherty He joined the Navy in 1950 at the age of 19 serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars. In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by his daughters, Susan Frawley, Nancy Doherty, the late Gwen Fitzgerald, granddaughters, Shauna Lynne Fitzgerald, Kaitlyn Kerrigan, Hannah Kerrigan Brother of the late Paul Richard Doherty and Kate Corzer. The family has requested a private viewing, full services with be announced at a later date. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2020