Leo Podolske Jr., entered into eternal life on March 28, 2019 in Punta Gorda, Fla. Leo was born and raised in South Boston, Mass. and moved to South Weymouth and lived there many years before retiring to Punta Gorda, Florida. Beloved husband to Louise Podolske (Ward) for 56 years. Loving father to LeeAnn Podolske of Fort Worth, Texas, Leo Podolske III of South Weymouth, loving brother to the late Pauline Bailey of South Boston, Roberta Keenan- Consuel of Quincy, Jimmy Podolske of Pembroke, Johnny Podolske of Chelsea, Rosemary Mitchell of Chelsea, Carol Ann Potter of Milton, Eddie Podolske of Seattle, Wash. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Leo was a veteran, a lifetime member of Weymouth Elks 2232. Leo was a 38 year member of the Pipe fitters LU537. There will be a celebration of life on April 20, 2019, from 1 - 5 at the Weymouth Elks, Holbrook Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , Acknowledgements and notes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019