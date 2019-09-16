|
Leo T. McMahon, age 69, of East Greenwich, R.I., and formerly of Weymouth, Mass., passed away on August 29, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born November 9, 1949, to Leo G. and Margaret (Faherty) McMahon in Dorchester, Mass. The Vietnam veteran is survived by his former wife, Barbara; and daughter, Keri, both of Weymouth; son, Gregory and his wife Brittany of North Easton, Mass.; as well as four grandchildren, Aria, Wes, Connor and Liam, whom he enjoyed spending time with. Leo also leaves eight surviving brothers and sisters; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of services, there will be a private family gathering at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. If you wish to pay tribute to Leo, the family asks that a donation in his name be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 16, 2019