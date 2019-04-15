|
Leo V. McCusker, of Braintree, passed away peacefully, at the age of 89, on April 11, 2019. Loving husband of the late Florence (Dunn) McCusker. Father of Patricia Burke and her husband Ed of Bonita Springs, Fla., John McCusker and his wife Patricia of Braintree, Tom McCusker and his wife Joyce of Scituate, Mary Ann Keady and her husband Jim of Braintree, Margaret Young of Braintree and Kathy Slowey and her husband Dom of Hanover. Leo was a loving grandfather of twenty-two grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. Brother of the late John J., Dorothy, Mary and Eleanor McCusker. He was the loving son of the late John and Margaret (Quinn) McCusker. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, April 16, from 4 | 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Brain-tree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 7 Hawthorn Rd., Braintree. Burial will follow in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to, Seasons Hospice Foundation, 1 Edgewater Dr., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. For additional information or to leave a sympathy message please visit our website at www.cartwrigthfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 15, 2019