Leona J. Orcutt of Plymouth, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on July 20, 2019. She was born in Brockton, August 24, 1933, to Leon and Juliette Marchand, who both emigrated from Canada. Leona lived here in the Bay state and in Sanford, Fla., during her lifetime. Leona was full of life and loved being active, often taking long walks. She was a voracious reader and her love of movies began at a young age while watching films in the theater where her father worked as a projectionist. Leona worked for many years at Christo's in Brockton and the Toll House restaurant in Whitman, before earning her associate's degree at Massasoit Community College while in her 40s. She went on to become a bank manager in Halifax as well as working for the city of Sanford during her time in Florida. She was an excellent cook and treasured spending time with family and friends over a good meal. Leona enjoyed shopping and delighted in buying gifts for her large family. She cherished spending time whenever possible with her ten grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a memorable laugh. Leona had a very strong faith with a pilgrimage to Fatima being one of the highlights of her life. She was involved with her church, while living in Florida, cooking for and feeding others in addition to serving as a Eucharist minister for her church in Marshfield. She is survived by her five children, Mary and her husband Steven Leitch of Scituate, Kevin and his wife Denise McCabe of Florida, Kathleen McCabe of Whitman, Maureen McCabe and her partner Lauren Lynch of Quincy and Janine McCabe of Florida. She was predeceased by her son, Michael McCabe of Florida; her first husband, William McCabe, and her second husband, Donald Orcutt; her brother, Leon and his wife Muriel Marchand of Raynham, and her brother, Joseph and his wife Gloria Leblanc of Brockton. A church service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 40 Canal St., Marshfield, with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 25, 2019