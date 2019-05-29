Leonard C. Noris, of Abington, died May 26, 2019 at the age of 76. Lenny grew up in Milton. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy onboard the USS Coral Sea, an aircraft carrier off the coast of Vietnam. He worked in sales for many years and later as a custodian at the Hanover Middle School in the early 2000s. He loved music and was an avid sports fan. He was the beloved husband of Irene M. (Civitarese) Noris. Loving father of Pamela J. Fountain and her husband Mark of Hanson and the late Debbie A. Noris. Proud grandfather of Cole, Maya, and Drew. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 8 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Bridgets Church, Abington at 9 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations in memory of Lenny may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 29, 2019