Leonard H. Hunt, Jr., 59, of Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly June 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Michelle Ruprecht. Loving father of Victoria Presutti and her fianc, Vincent Helfrich, of Lynnfield, and Robert Presutti and his fiance, Jessica Scire, of Wakefield. Son of the late Leonard Hunt, Sr. and Gladys (Jacobs) Hunt. Cherished brother of Terry MacWhorter and her husband, Brian, of Cumberland, RI, Thomas Rego and his wife, Elizabeth, of FL, and Ronald Rego of FL. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Yvonne Ruprecht, of Boston, his brother-in-law, William Ruprecht, and his wife, Julie, of Raynham, his sister-in-law, Denise Pasto, and her husband, Teddy, of Boston, and many nieces and nephews. Lenny was a retail hardware professional his entire adult life. He was a passionate and accomplished golfer and member of the Cape Cod Country Club. Lenny was, also, an enthusiastic fan of all things Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, and The Great American Songbook and possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of sports trivia. Lenny was a devoted, selfless, and loving family man, who enjoyed coaching both of his childrens sports teams as they grew up, entertaining them with Dad jokes, and showing his love for his family in countless ways. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 9th at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph from 4-7pm. Face masks and social distancing are required. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lennys memory can be made to Missing Dogs Massachusetts via missingdogsmass.com
