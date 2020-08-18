1/
Leonard T. Harlos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard "Lenny" Thaddeus Harlos died from respiratory failure on August 2, 2020, at the age of 82. He passed away peacefully at home in Vieques, Puerto Rico, with his wife Sally and his children by his side. Born September 8, 1937, to Anna and Thaddeus Harlos in Buffalo, N.Y., he leaves his brother, Ronald, wife Jackie, niece, Wendy, and nephew, Curt of North Richland Hills, Texas. He was the loving father of Julia Wilkins and husband John of Marlborough, Mass., and Jeremy Harlos and wife Penny of Middlebury, Vt. Lenny was a professional bass player and his craft was string instrument repair and restoration. He owned his own successful shop in Marshfield, Mass. He learned the trade from Joseph Martino of Hingham, Mass., while working at the Boston String Instrument Company across from Symphony Hall. He attended SUNY in Fredonia, N.Y., and Berklee College of Music in Boston. Lenny proudly served his country in the U.S. Army after high school in Buffalo, N.Y. He loved the ocean and his cat ketch open day sailer. He was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Marshfield and a Musicians Union member.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved