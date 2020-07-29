Leonard W. Marquardt of Abington, died July 27, 2020, at age 86. He was a retired Boston Police Sergeant Detective. Loving husband of Dorothy (Foley) of Abington; Loving father of Eileen M. Corlito and husband Paul, Cathleen M. O'Brien and husband Daniel, Stephen P., Kevin R. and wife Anne, Michael T., Laurie A., Jane V. Spellane and husband Michael, and John P. and wife Cara; Loving brother of Veronica Cross, and the late Gerald, George, Richard, and Ramon; Beloved son of the late Augustus and Veronica Marquardt; Also, survived by 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Thursday, July 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Friday at 9 a.m. in St. Bridget Church, Abington. Please go directly to church. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com
