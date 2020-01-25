|
|
Leonora "Nora" A. (Morganelli) Bonelli of Quincy, passed away January 22, 2020. Nora loved her family and enjoyed traveling all over the world. Egypt, Belgium, Switzerland, China, just to name a few. She got her degree in Hotel/Motel Services and worked at Cardinal Cushing in Hanover teaching the children skills to be able to work in hospitality. Nora volunteered at Fr. Bills Place and was also involved in the Community Bible Study in Hingham, her faith was very important to her. Nora was stylish, upbeat, generous, and kind. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Daughter of the late Donato and Maria (Raffeal) Morganelli. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Joseph Morganelli, Josephine Agostino, Carmine Morganelli, Thomas Morganelli, Phyllis Mangiacotti, and Regina Mele. Mother of Donna M. McCarthy of Hull, Carl S. Bonelli of Middleboro, and Mary A. Carnes and her husband Walter of Hingham. Grandmother of John Cadiero and his wife Helen of Concord, NH, Jennifer Sullivan and her husband Roger of Walpole, Walter Carnes III and his wife Alicia of Hanover, and Julie Carnes of Hingham. Great grandmother of J.T. and Dayna Cadiero of Concord, NH and Zachery, Henry, and Stanley Carnes of Hanover. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass Wednesday in St. Josephs Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nora may be made to Father Bills Place, Development Office, 422 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 25, 2020